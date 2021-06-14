Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,512. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

