Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $300,310.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.