Qbao (QBT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,742.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $526,532.04 and approximately $5,742.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

