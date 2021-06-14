Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS QTGPF remained flat at $$109.50 on Monday. Qt Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.