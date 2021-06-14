Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 8,301 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 120.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

