Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.67 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

