Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $38.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

