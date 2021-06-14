Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

SPGI stock opened at $392.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

