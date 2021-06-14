Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $697.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $651.66. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $336.63 and a 12-month high of $704.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.