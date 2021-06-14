QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,431,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 973,963 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $322,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 508.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

