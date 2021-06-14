Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 224.8% from the May 13th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $103,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,033 shares of company stock worth $151,409. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter worth $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter worth $83,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 61.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRHC stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.07 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

