Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Qumu alerts:

QUMU stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 96.16% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at about $3,176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 87.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 204,300 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 48.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at about $2,366,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.