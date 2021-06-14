R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Down 5.1%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.70. 26,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,013,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.74.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 1,276,026 shares of company stock worth $7,059,277 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.