Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Rapid7 worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after acquiring an additional 93,177 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $88.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,372 shares of company stock worth $7,638,478 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

