Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Up 193.3% in May

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the May 13th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 4.33.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTLR. Citigroup increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

