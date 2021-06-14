Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.77% of Raymond James worth $298,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $131.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.07. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

