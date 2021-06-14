Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 201,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,340. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.