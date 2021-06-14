Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 117,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,977. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.66.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

