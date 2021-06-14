Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/9/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

5/29/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,979. The company has a market cap of $119.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.64. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

