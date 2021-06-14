Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $30.35 Million in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,172,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,345,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for about 3.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $15.98 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

