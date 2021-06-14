Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,436.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,313.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,441.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

