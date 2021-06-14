Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,213 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

