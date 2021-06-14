Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $65.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

