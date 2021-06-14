Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.66. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

RBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBNC stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

