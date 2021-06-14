Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.66. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

RBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBNC stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.