Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,678,800 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 13th total of 4,718,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,961,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS RLFTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,232. Relief Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

