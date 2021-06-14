Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $32.57. Replimune Group shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 559 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,521,330.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Replimune Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Replimune Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

