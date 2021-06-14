REPO (REPO) Hits Market Cap of $1.73 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $117,997.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00163375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00185672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01100395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,864.18 or 1.00085862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

