Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of REPYY traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,454. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94. Repsol has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

