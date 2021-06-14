Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,257,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $124,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.29. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

