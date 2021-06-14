Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $109.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

