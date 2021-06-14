RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) vs. Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Financial Contrast

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

This table compares RESAAS Services and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -597.71% -303.09% -194.41% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90%

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $610,000.00 115.58 -$2.36 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -2.59

RESAAS Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RESAAS Services and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats RESAAS Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.