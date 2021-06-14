Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report $1.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.50 million. Resonant posted sales of $600,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $7.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RESN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.70. 786,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,623. The stock has a market cap of $223.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

