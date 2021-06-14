Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KOAN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.93.
Resonate Blends Company Profile
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.