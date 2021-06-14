Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KOAN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

