Reviewing AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Landmark Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $63.16 million 1.09 $4.60 million N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 1.91 $19.49 million N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 8.26% 5.07% 0.41% Landmark Bancorp 31.31% 17.40% 1.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AmeriServ Financial and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats AmeriServ Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

