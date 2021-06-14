Reviewing HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) & Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Barrett Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. HeadHunter Group pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Barrett Business Services pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HeadHunter Group pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HeadHunter Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Barrett Business Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Barrett Business Services and HeadHunter Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 3.71% 17.17% 4.06% HeadHunter Group 24.97% 88.24% 18.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrett Business Services and HeadHunter Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $880.82 million 0.65 $33.76 million $4.39 17.16 HeadHunter Group $112.11 million 16.74 $24.14 million $0.69 54.41

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than HeadHunter Group. Barrett Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Barrett Business Services and HeadHunter Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 HeadHunter Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus price target of $85.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. HeadHunter Group has a consensus price target of $39.10, suggesting a potential upside of 4.16%. Given Barrett Business Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than HeadHunter Group.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats HeadHunter Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. It also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. The company serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services. It provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

