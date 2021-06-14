Reviewing HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 46.99%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 17.00% 6.59% 0.72% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $166.59 million 2.87 $22.78 million $1.30 22.13 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Risk & Volatility

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

