Reviewing Rekor Systems (REKR) & The Competition

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) is one of 43 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rekor Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -133.40% -52.22% -34.44% Rekor Systems Competitors -10.70% 2,381.79% -2.08%

Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems’ competitors have a beta of 3.60, suggesting that their average share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rekor Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $9.23 million -$14.18 million -17.08 Rekor Systems Competitors $308.03 million $8.50 million -2.02

Rekor Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rekor Systems. Rekor Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rekor Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rekor Systems Competitors 132 482 886 38 2.54

Rekor Systems presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 102.14%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Rekor Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Rekor Systems competitors beat Rekor Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. Its customers include federal, state, and local government entities; retailers; private security companies; parking management companies; fast-food restaurant chains; and logistics companies. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

