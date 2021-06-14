Reviewing Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) & Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Saia and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saia 7.93% 15.73% 9.42% Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Saia and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saia 2 4 6 0 2.33 Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50

Saia currently has a consensus price target of $214.23, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Yellow has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.30%. Given Yellow’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than Saia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Saia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Saia has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saia and Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saia $1.82 billion 2.97 $138.34 million $5.20 39.55 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.19

Saia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Saia beats Yellow on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

