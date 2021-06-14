Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,835 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.55 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $595.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

