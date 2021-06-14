Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.88 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stride were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stride by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LRN opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

