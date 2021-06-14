Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $894,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,614 shares of company stock worth $3,928,639 over the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

