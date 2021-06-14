Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.05 Million Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of HealthStream worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.28 on Monday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $829.21 million, a P/E ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

