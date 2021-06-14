Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 141.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.