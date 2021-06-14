Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,283 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Delek US were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Delek US by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $13,325,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK opened at $23.20 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

