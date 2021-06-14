Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 60,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,299,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $729.99 million, a P/E ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

