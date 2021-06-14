Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,403 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,403 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $20,011,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE:BCC opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

