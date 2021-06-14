Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,947 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Shares of CMCM opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cheetah Mobile Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.