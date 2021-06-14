Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,607,451 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,866. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.