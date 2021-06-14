Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

RMM stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $100,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

