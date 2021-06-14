Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 3,431 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,601. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

